Il 31 marzo in uscita il nuovo singolo di Luigi Strangis “Adamo ed Eva”

27 Mar 2023 Eventi e Cultura 111 Views

In uscita il 31 marzo in radio e in tutti gli store digitali il nuovo singolo inedito di Luigi Strangis “Adamo ed Eva”. Già nei giorni scorsi il cantautore lametino, vincitore dell’ultima edizione di Amici, aveva postato sui social una mela, che si trova appunto, sulla copertina del nuovo singolo.

L’annuncio dell’uscita del brano è stato fatto dallo stesso Luigi proprio oggi sui social, dopo aver dato appuntamento ai suoi fan alle ore 14.

 

