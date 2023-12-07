17f968f2 5f56 43ca 965c 2ccb89e47e06

Ippolita Luzzo giurata al Premio Malerba

07 Dic 2023 Eventi e Cultura 125 Views

Il Regno della Litweb di Ippolita Luzzo, blog letterario dal 2012, partecipa al Premio Malerba, presso Più libri più liberi, in qualità di giurata e a blogger in stand, la manifestazione di blogger nazionali presso lo stand Exòrma Edizioni con un video sul libro di Luigi Malerba Il viaggiatore sedentario. A più libri più liberi a Roma

