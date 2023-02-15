Ruby ter, Occhiuto: “Processo flop, assoluzione Berlusconi bellissima notizia”

“Il Ruby ter si conferma un flop per chi lo aveva teorizzato. Silvio Berlusconi è stato assolto, e questa è una bellissima notizia per Forza Italia e per il Paese. Resta l’amarezza per un processo che evidentemente non si doveva celebrare e per anni di fango e accuse infondate”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

 

