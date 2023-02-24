Lunedì 27 il ministro Zangrillo in visita alla Cittadella

24 Feb 2023 Politica 63 Views

Lunedì 27 febbraio, dalle ore 11, il ministro per la Pubblica amministrazione, Paolo Zangrillo, sarà in visita istituzionale presso la Cittadella di Catanzaro, sede della Regione Calabria.

Il responsabile della Funzione pubblica verrà accolto dal governatore Roberto Occhiuto e, durante la mattinata di lavoro, incontrerà assessori, direttori generali e l’ufficio di gabinetto del presidente della Regione.

 

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved