Cdm in Calabria, Occhiuto: “Servono aiuti concreti per chi accoglie e inasprimento pene per scafisti”

09 Mar 2023 Politica 64 Views

“Celebrare il Consiglio dei Ministri nella nostra regione è un gesto di grande attenzione da parte del Governo dopo la tragedia di Steccato di Cutro. Siamo sicuri che l’esecutivo dimostrerà la sua vicinanza alla Calabria anche attraverso aiuti concreti per i sindaci e le popolazioni che accolgono i migranti, misure per regolare i flussi di chi vuole giungere in Italia, e un inasprimento delle pene contro gli scafisti”.

Così Roberto Occhiuto, Presidente della Regione Calabria.

