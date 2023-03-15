Verso dl per il Ponte sullo Stretto domani in Cdm

ROMA – Il decreto legge per il Ponte sullo Stretto dovrebbe entrare fra i provvedimenti all’esame del Consiglio dei ministri di domani.

L’ordine del giorno della riunione del pre-Consiglio in programma oggi alle 16.30, a quanto si apprende, è stato infatti integrato, con un dl “per la realizzazione del collegamento stabile tra la Sicilia e il continente”, presentato dalla Presidenza del Consiglio e dal Ministero per le infrastrutture e i trasporti.

