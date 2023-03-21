Occhiuto: “Le mafie fanno schifo, ma non siano alibi, Stato faccia sempre lo Stato”

21 Mar 2023

“La mafia, la ‘ndrangheta, la camorra, e tutte le forme di criminalità organizzata fanno schifo.
Le dobbiamo combattere, ma non devono diventare un alibi per non fare le cose, per non prendere decisioni, per non far andare avanti le nostre comunità. Lo Stato faccia sempre lo Stato”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria, in occasione della Giornata della memoria e dell’impegno in ricordo delle vittime innocenti delle mafie.

