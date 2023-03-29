Terme Luigiane, oggi conferenza stampa Occhiuto-Iacobini-Tripicchio-Rocchetti per illustrare ultime novità

29 Mar 2023 Politica 43 Views

Oggi, mercoledì 29 marzo, alle ore 17, presso il dodicesimo piano della Cittadella di Catanzaro, il presidente della Regione Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, l’amministratore unico di Terme Sibarite, Gianpaolo Iacobini, il sindaco di Acquappesa, Francesco Tripicchio, e il sindaco di Guardia Piemontese, Vincenzo Rocchetti, terranno una conferenza stampa per illustrare le ultime novità in merito alle Terme Luigiane.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved