Congresso nazionale di Noi con l’Italia, Pino Galati è il vicepresidente vicario

21 Mag 2023 Politica 51 Views

ROMA – “Il congresso nazionale di Noi con l’Italia riunitosi ieri a Roma ha eletto i suoi vertici: presidente nazionale Maurizio Lupi, coordinatore politico Saverio Romano, vicepresidente vicario Pino Galati”. Lo si legge in una nota.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved