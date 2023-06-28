Lamezia, il 30 giugno presentazione del libro di Gianluigi Paragone “Moderno sarà lei”

28 Giu 2023 Politica 80 Views

Il 30 giugno alle ore 19 presso la sala congressi dell’Aerothel Phelipe via delle Nazioni Sant’Eufemia Lamezia Terme, organizzato da Italexit, si terrà la presentazione del nuovo libro di Gianluigi Paragone “Moderno sarà lei”.

 

