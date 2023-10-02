IMG_2311

Mattarella incontra a Torino tutti i governatori d’Italia, Occhiuto: “Lo ringrazio per il sostegno e per l’affetto con il quale si è soffermato a salutarmi”

02 Ott 2023 Politica 1 Views

Il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, oggi a Torino con tutti i governatori d’Italia, ha definito le Regioni “la colonna vertebrale del nostro Paese”.

“Lo ringrazio per il sostegno e per l’affetto con il quale si è soffermato a salutarmi al termine del suo intervento alla seconda edizione del Festival delle Regioni”, è quanto ha scritto su Facebook Roberto Occhiuto.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved