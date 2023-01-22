Fc Lamezia Terme, sollevato dall’incarico il Mister Raffaele Novelli

La Società FC Lamezia Terme comunica di aver sollevato dall’incarico di allenatore della prima squadra il Mister Raffaele Novelli.

La società ringrazia per l’impegno profuso, e gli augura le migliori fortune sportive.

L’allenamento di domani sarà condotto dall’allenatore in seconda Marco Ciardiello.

La gara odierna è stata vinta dall’Acireale.

