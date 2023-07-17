La Reggina conferma accordo con il mister Filippo Inzaghi

La Reggina 1914 comunica di avere confermato l’accordo siglato lo scorso anno con il mister Filippo Inzaghi ed il suo staff.

La società punterà sui giovani talenti per consolidare il lavoro di affermazione sportiva e risanamento iniziato lo scorso anno.

Inzaghi e la squadra, dopo le visite mediche di domani, riprenderanno gli allenamenti il prossimo 20 luglio.

