Lamezia, sabato 28 all’IC “Borrello Fiorentino” momento di riflessione su Olocausto

26 Gen 2023 Attualità 40 Views

In occasione della Giornata Mondiale in Commemorazione delle vittime dell’Olocausto, l’IC “Borrello Fiorentino” di Lamezia Terme organizza un momento di riflessione e incontro insieme agli studenti sabato 28 gennaio alle 8.30

