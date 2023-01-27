Giorno della Memoria, Occhiuto: “Giovani devono sapere, atrocità non si ripetano mai più”

27 Gen 2023 Attualità, in evidenza 35 Views

“Nel giorno della memoria ricordiamo con commozione le vittime innocenti dell’odio e dell’intolleranza, e le atrocità dell’Olocausto.

È importante celebrare questo appuntamento, e raccontare ai più giovani gli orrori di quegli anni, affinché simili barbarie non si ripetano mai più”.

Lo scrive su Twitter Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

Corriere di Lamezia Reg. n.6/2011 presso il Tribunale di Lamezia Terme (Cz)
Direttore Responsabile: Candida Maione
Hapù Editore p.iva 02934790797 - ROC n. 21494 del 15 settembre 2011
© Copyright 2007 - 2023, All Rights Reserved