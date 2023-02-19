Regione, domani visita istituzionale dell’ambasciatore del Belgio in Italia Pierre Emmanuel De Bauw

Domani, lunedì 20 febbraio, alle ore 11, la vice presidente, Giusi Princi, riceverà, in rappresentanza del presidente della Regione, Roberto Occhiuto, l’Ambasciatore del Regno del Belgio in Italia Pierre Emmanuel De Bauw, diplomatico di lungo corso e rappresentante permanente presso l’Agenzia delle Nazioni Unite.

L’ambasciatore, per la prima volta in Calabria, sarà accolto nella sede della Cittadella a Catanzaro.

