Occhiuto: ancora da stabilire città che ospiterà prossimo capodanno Rai in Calabria

08 Gen 2024

“La sede nella quale si terrà il prossimo capodanno Rai in Calabria è ancora da stabilire.
Sarà individuata nei prossimi mesi di concerto tra la Rai e la Regione.
É chiaro che mi farebbe piacere che una città importante come Reggio Calabria potesse ospitare questo grande evento.
Ma ancora nulla è deciso e le valutazioni verranno fatte solo nell’ultimo trimestre dell’anno”.

Così Roberto Occhiuto, presidente della Regione Calabria.

