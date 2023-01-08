Proseguono le ricerche del giovane disperso nel cosentino

Proseguono le operazioni di ricerca persona dispersa nel comune di San Nicola Arcella.


Vigili del Fuoco impegnati dal pomeriggio di ieri alla ricerca del giovane trentenne di Bari allontanatosi giorno 5 u.s. dalla propria abitazione di Casamasima (BA) la cui autovettura è stata rinvenuta nel comune di San Nicola Arcella.
Questa mattina attivati il nucleo cinofilo regionale ed il nucleo SAPR (Sistemi Aeromobili a Pilotaggio Remoto) dei Vigili del Fuoco Calabria.

