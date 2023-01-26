Asd Sambiase, Francesco Modestia è il nuovo Direttore Sportivo

26 Gen 2023

L’A.S.D. Sambiase 1923 comunica di aver affidato a Francesco Modestia l’incarico di Direttore Sportivo.

Quindici anni nella dirigenza del Catanzaro, con diversi ruoli, e una proficua esperienza anche con il calcio a 5 per il nuovo DS giallorosso. A Francesco Modestia il benvenuto nella famiglia Sambiase Calcio.

 

