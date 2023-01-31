Fc Lamezia Terme, arriva l’attaccante Mario Vasilj

31 Gen 2023

La Società FC Lamezia Terme comunica di aver raggiunto l’accordo economico con l’attaccante croato classe ‘95 Mario Vasilj.

