Deposito in fiamme nel crotonese, 30 vigili del fuoco al lavoro

23 Ago 2023 Cronaca, crotone 1 Views

Per il forte vento e le alte temperature un incendio di vegetazione si è propagato all’interno di un deposito di mezzi agricoli, vernici e solventi in loc. Papaniciaro zona nord di Crotone: trenta vigili del fuoco con una decina di automezzi sono al lavoro dalle 12.40 circa.

Operazioni di spegnimento in corso, squadre schierate a difesa di altre strutture industriali vicine.

