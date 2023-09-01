ambulanza 2

Lamezia, incidente stradale alla “Madonnina”, muore carabiniere di 36 anni

01 Set 2023 Cronaca 457 Views


A seguito dell’incidente stradale avvenuto ieri sera, è morto un giovane carabiniere di Lamezia, Luca Guarino, di 36 anni.

Secondo quanto si apprende, si trovava a bordo della sua moto quando, per cause in corso di accertamento, ha perso il controllo ed è finito contro la rotatoria della “Madonnina”, bivio Bagni, nei pressi del cimitero di Sambiase.

Sgomento in tutta la comunità lametina per questa tragica morte. Sui social tante le manifestazioni di cordoglio alla famiglia.

